Over the May 28th weekend, the Fresno Armenian Youth Federation Kevork Chavoush Chapter held a “Back to Basics” event where members from across the Western Region attended.

The weekend focused on “The 5 Pillars of the AYF”—Educational, Hye Tad, Social, Athletic, and Cultural activities. Roughly 35 AYF members from various chapters, along with the local Fresno AYF Chapter, had an exciting and productive weekend.

The weekend ended with all the AYF members gathering in front of the Soghomon Tehlirian Monument where they partook in an Oath Ceremony of 14 Novices and 4 AYF Junior transfers into the Fresno AYF Kevork Chavoush Chapter.

Before the Oath Ceremony, Lena Ohanian, Chairwoman of the AYF Fresno Kevork Chavoush Chapter, welcomed everyone. Shahen Ohanian administered the oath and expressed encouraging words to the new members. Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-D Soghomon Tehlirian chapter also attended the event and encouraged the youth to advance the aspirations of the Armenian Nation.