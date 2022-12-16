Fresno’s Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School logo

The Board of Education and Administration of the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School announced that they have received a $1,000,000 donation on behalf of the Elaine Hamparson Trust.



“CKACS is humbled and extremely appreciative that after evaluating their program, visiting their campus, and seeing their vision for the future of CKACS, the trustees of her estate have selected this school as the recipient of this generous donation,” the school said in a statement.



Elaine Hamparson was a beloved educator, and her desire was to enable and empower local organizations to create significant impact in their communities. “This donation will undoubtedly be the catalyst for the next stage of growth, and CKACS is excited to see its effects in their Armenian community,” the school added.



“CKACS goal of responsible stewardship will continue with this donation as they grow their endowment and strengthen their building fund. May God bless their efforts as they build a new future for the next generation of CKACS students,” the school said.