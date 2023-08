Moushegh Hovagimian

MOUSHEGH HOVAGIMIAN

Born on July 29, 1944, Aleppo, Syria

Moushegh Hovagimian, beloved brother and relative, passed away on Wednesday, August 16. 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Brother, Vahe and Hasmig Hovagimian

Mr. and Mrs. Jean Bezjian (France)

Sirarpi Vartanian (Lebanon)

Habib and Seta Rahme and children (Lebanon)

Roupen and Taline Gibinian and children (Lebanon)

Allen and Irma Balian and children (Canada)

And all relatives and friends.