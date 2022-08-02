Takouhie Vartanian

Born on July 1, 1931, Beirut, Lebanon

Takouhie Vartanian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, August 19, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church (Red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Roupen and Gina Vartanian and sons, Luca and Simone (Italy)

Son, Siragan and Mona Vartanian and sons, Raffi and Taniel

Son, Levon and Sonia Vartanian and children, Garo and Lara

Daughter, Lalik and Kegham Tokatlian and daughter, Gabriella

Granddaughter, Christina and Nareg Minissian

Sister, Victoria Manoukian and family

And the entire Vartanian, Koukjian, Manoukian, Kalindjian, Sarafian, Sagherian, Tokatlian and Minissian families (Lebanon and Los Angeles), relatives and friends.

A memorial reception will take place at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale, following the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.