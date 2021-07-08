Krikor Mazmanian

KRIKOR MAZMANIAN

Born on May 7, 1932, in Aleppo, Syria



Krikor (Koko) Mazmanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, Calif.



He is survived by his:

Spouse, Ani Mazmanian

Daughter, Gasia and Hector Chaparro and their children, Jonathan and Noah

Son, Dr. Sarkis and Inna Mazmanian and their children, Sarkis and Armen

Daughter, Lory and Bobby Garcia and their children, Matthew and Mia

Sister, Zmroukhd Hagopian and Family

Sister, Alice Mazmanian

Brother, Steve and Armine Mazmanian and their son, Greg

Sister-in-Law, Silva Mazmanian

Sister-in-Law, Berjouhi Mazmanian

Niece, Houri and Hovig Adjemian and their son, Michael

Niece, Tamar and Raffi Sarkissian and their children, Tanya and Mark

Nephew, Dr. Saro Mazmanian

Nephew, Aren Mazmanian

And the entire Mazmanian family, relatives, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15099 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills CA 91345.