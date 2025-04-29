GLENDALE—The Glendale City Council has launched a revitalized Sister Cities Initiative, reaffirming its commitment to building global relationships that enrich our local community through cultural, educational, and economic exchange.

Glendale proudly maintains strong ties with sister cities around the world, including Gyumri and Kapan in Armenia; Martuni in Artsakh; Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic; Higashiosaka in Japan; Rosarito and Tlaquepaque in Mexico; Santa Rosa,Laguna in the Philippines; Boeun-gun, Gimpo, and Goseong in South Korea. The City also holds Friendship City relationships with the Kentron District of Yerevan, Armenia; Seongbuk-gu (Seoul), Haeundae-gu (Busan), and Paju City in South Korea.

Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian with fellow City Council members Elen Asatryan and Dan Brotman

To celebrate and showcase these international connections, the City hosted the inaugural Under One Sky event on March 26th at the Alex Theatre. The evening brought together community members, international delegates, and civic leaders to honor Glendale’s global partnerships and introduce the mission and opportunities of the Sister Cities Program. With the unanimous support of the Glendale City Council, the City put in place a structured plan to ensure the Sister Cities Program flourishes—creating new opportunities for cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and global engagement.

Councilmember Elen Asatryan, who took a leading role in revitalizing the Sister Cities Program, stated: “Glendale is proud to be one of the most diverse cities in California. Through the revitalized Sister Cities Program, we are strengthening international partnerships and opening new pathways for our city, residents and businesses to engage in cultural and economic exchange opportunities.”

“This initiative is more than symbolic; it’s a hands-on way for our community to share ideas and culture across borders. I encourage residents to get involved and help shape the future of our Sister Cities Program,” said Mayor Ara Najarian.

The City is currently accepting applications from residents interested in getting involved. To learn more about the Glendale Sister Cities Program and how to participate, please visit the website.

Known as the “Jewel City,” Glendale is the fourth largest city of Los Angeles County. With a population of more than 200,000, Glendale is a thriving cosmopolitan city that is rich in history, culturally diverse, and offers nearly 50 public parks, and easy access to a municipal airport. It is the home to a vibrant business community, with major companies in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, and banking.

Glendale’s Sister City Program, established in 1960 aims to enhance cultural educational and professional ties while addressing mutual challenges and promoting economic well-being.

