Prelacy Executive Council member Garbis Bezdjian announced on February 5 that he will sponsor the tuition of 100 students on Lebanon for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This latest announcement is in response to Catholicos Aram I proclaiming 2022 as the “Year of the Diaspora,” for which Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan has worked tirelessly to lend a helping hand to the needy Armenians of the Diaspora, especially in Lebanon.

Prelate Donoyan, along with the Prelacy’s Religious and Executive councils expressed their commitment to assist Armenians in Lebanon who are facing extreme difficulties.

The Prelacy expressed its appreciation to all benefactors, sponsors and those who are aiding in this goal.