Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, the Religious and Executive Councils, and the Ladies Auxiliary announced that benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Garo and Sosse Eshgian will be hosting the upcoming Prelate’s Traditional New Year and Christmas Dinner.

The dinner will take place on Thursday, January 6, at 7 p.m., at Holy Cross Cathedral’s “Bagramian” Hall in Montebello (900 W Lincoln Ave.)

Mr. and Mrs. Eshgian are longtime donors and benefactors in our community, who unconditionally expressed their support to various projects of the Western Prelacy, the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia, Armenia, Artsakh, and community at large.

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia bestowed the “Cilician Prince” medal to Garo and Sosse Eshgian. The honors were presented by Prelate Donoyan at a special dinner on July 8 organized by the Prelacy Executive Council.