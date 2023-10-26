The 2023 GenEd Teacher Fellows, representing 14 U.S. states, returned from the 10-day intensive training program in Armenia prepared to share their knowledge about the Armenian Genocide, including the recent genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh), with their students and colleagues.

Having received foundational education about Artsakh and meeting Armenians directly affected by the crisis during their summer 2023 trip to Armenia, the GenEd Teacher Fellows have been following the recent news and finding ways to incorporate it into their curriculum and workshop presentations. GenEd has been in frequent contact with both the 2023 and the inaugural 2022 program fellows over recent weeks, providing context and clarification and discussing strategies for highlighting these events in their coursework and upcoming workshops.

GenEd Teacher Fellows meet with board and staff members to discuss Artsakh 2. GenEd Teacher Fellow David Green, from Massachusetts, presents a talk to the local community on teaching about the Armenian Genocide 3. Misty Ebinger, GenEd Teacher Fellow from Ohio, leads a workshop hosted by the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Education Network

The GenEd Teacher Fellows have been creating new lesson plans, and they’ve been providing and planning professional development presentations in various settings—in their schools’ social studies departments, to genocide education organizations, graduate schools of education, community gatherings, and at social studies and geography teacher conferences in Michigan, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, and California.