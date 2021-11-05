SAN FRANCISCO—The Genocide Education Project will be hosting an inaugural Teacher Fellowship Program at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute in Armenia, from July 9 to 17, 2022.

The program will include intensive training for 15 U.S. educators on teaching about human rights and genocide, with a comparative examination of examples of genocide across time, and a particular focus on the Armenian case. The fellows will also travel to historical and cultural sites related to the workshop themes. The intensive professional development workshops in Armenia will be led by GenEd’s Education Director Sara Cohan at the AGMI’s Armenian Genocide museum and conference center.

The Matenadaran, a library in Yerevan, Armenia

A scene from GenEd’s LACOE Downey workshop

Upon their return, the teacher-fellows will lead their own workshops for other teachers in their regions, in collaboration with GenEd. Considering that each teacher reaches up to 100 new students each year, this program will result in an exponential increase in the number of students — up to 30,000 more students after the 2022 teacher fellowship program — learning about the Armenian Genocide and its continuing effects today.

Interested teachers who would like to be notified when the application becomes available on the GenEd website, please let GenEd know by completing this short form.

Those interested in helping with this exciting new endeavor that the Genocide Education Project is undertaking, please consider donating to the project.