METSAMOR, Armenia—The Tufenkian Foundatio n launched a crowdfunding campaign today, to give the children of the Family and Community NGO (FAC) centers the opportunity to experience cultural events and sites, exhibits, museums, and excursions across Armenia.

Over the past 20 years, FAC has been working to develop the potential of vulnerable children and their families. It now serves 450 children and their families annually at five centers in the Armavir, Tavush, and Shirak regions, including children and families displaced and affected by the 2020 Artsakh War.

The children of FAC participate in puppet theater, painting, song, dance, pottery, and carpet weaving. They also visit museums and cultural sites, attend concerts, and take part in recreational activities and summer camps. With the right nurturing, these children thrive, excel, and become self-sufficient, positive contributors to Armenia’s economic and social development.

FAC carries out its mission in order to ensure the full realization of children’s intellectual, social, mental, and moral development (Photo: Thekla Ehling)

The children of FAC participate in puppet theater, painting, song, dance, pottery, and carpet weaving. (Photo: Thekla Ehling)

“The idea is to give the children a chance to experience activities they otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to enjoy,” said FAC founder and executive director Knarik Gharanfilyan. The campaign has set a goal of $18,000. “By reaching our target, all 450 children at our five centers across the country will have the opportunity to see and engage with parts of Armenia outside of their own communities,” she added.

FAC, of which the Tufenkian Foundation is a founding supporter, addresses the most vulnerable strata of Armenian society, implementing programs for social and psychological support; empowerment of families; capacity building for youth and children; identification and development of resources; and community development. FAC’s successful model is based on national values and grounded in international best practices.

Some of the children of the FAC Metsamor Center. FAC serves 450 children and their families annually at five centers in Armenia’s Armavir, Tavush, and Shirak regions. (Photo: Thekla Ehling)

FAC carries out its mission in order to ensure the full realization of children’s intellectual, social, mental and moral development; to develop the potential of children and youth to increasing their competitiveness in the future labor market; to increase the role of communities as a primary source of help and support for their members; and to educate a cadre of specialist service providers across Armenia to use internationally approved best practices and integrate their work with state social services.

This holiday season, donate to the “Opportunity of a lifetime for kids in Armenia!” crowdfunding campaign by visiting the website, and give children the chance to experience something uplifting and beautiful —memories they will cherish for a lifetime!