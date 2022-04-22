Following a long tradition of expressing gratitude each year to the outgoing Mayor of the City of Glendale and support for the incoming Mayor, the city’s Armenian community hosted a meet and greet event at St. Mary’s Church Hall on Wednesday, attended by over 120 individuals and elected officials who enjoyed the evening mingling with good food and good company.

Former Mayor Ara Najarian Outgoing Mayor Paula Devine Former Mayor Vrej Aghajanian

For the past two years, the social distancing mandates imposed by the pandemic prevented this annual gathering from occurring, but in light of the recent relaxation of such mandates and the election this month of Mayor Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian, a son of the Armenian community, a successful event was held.

Mayor Ardy Kassakhian with former Consul General Ambassador Armen Baibourtian and his wife, Yvette Glendale City Councilmember Dan Brotman Ronnie Gharibian with Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis

During the program, Master of Ceremonies Ronnie Gharibian invited Very Reverend Father Zareh Sarkissian, the newly appointed Dean of St. Mary’s Church, to bless the event and its participants. In his remarks, Fr. Sarkissian conveyed his welcoming message emphasizing that he is looking forward to working with city officials and getting to know the local community.

Gharibian proceeded to acknowledge the service of former Mayors, Vrej Aghajanian and Ara Najarian, who helped navigate the City through the Covid crisis, gifting each of them with an Armenian alphabet pendant as a token of the community’s appreciation.

To thank the most recent outgoing mayor, Paula Divine, Gharibian invited Christine Hovnanian, a long-time community activist representing the Armenian Relief Society, for her introductory remarks. Hovnanian expressed gratitude to former Mayor Devine for her leadership and support for the Armenian community and gifted her with the Armenian alphabet pendant as a token of the community’s appreciation. Councilmember Devine gave moving remarks, proclaiming that she feels she is Armenian in her heart and reaffirming her love and support for Armenia and Armenians.

Gharibian further thanked all city officials who were present, including Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian, Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis, City commissioners and department heads, as well as special guests, former Armenian Consul General Ambassador and Mrs. Armen Baibourtian, newly appointed President of the Glendale School Board Nayiri Nahabedian, Glendale Community College Board of Trustees President Dr. Armine Hacopian, La Crescenta Town Council President Harry Leon, Glendale-based business and sponsor of the evening Golden State Bank, and many more.

In addition, representatives from numerous Armenian community organizations including the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Homenetmen, Armenian Relief Society, Hamazkayin, ANCA Western Region, St. Mary’s Armenian Church Board of Trustees and Glendale Youth Center, as well as the Editor of the Asbarez Newspaper, Ara Khachatourian and ARTN TV President Robert Oglakhchyan.

Glendale Civil Service Commissioner Garo Ghazarian was then invited to introduce newly-elected Mayor Kassakhian, providing a detailed background of his biography and successful path toward assuming his new position, wishing him well for the next year in office and expressing the community’s commitment toward progress and prosperity for all residents of Glendale.

Mayor Kassakhian took the podium to a rousing round of applause and addressed the crowd both in English and Armenian, pledging to innovate many new projects and ideas for the success of the City of Glendale in the coming year and continuing his support of the Armenian community and its priorities.

Gharibian reminded everyone of the upcoming April 24th Armenian Genocide 107th remembrance and emphasized that the Genocide is not only 107 years old, but rather only days, weeks and months old as the onslaught against the Armenian People continues today in Artsakh and requires action by every Armenian who is concerned with the threats being faced by Armenia and Artsakh today.