The non-profit will operate and program the Glendale, CA gallery as a multidisciplinary arts and entertainment venue featuring exhibits, performances, and events.

GLENDALE—Glendale Arts announced its new home at ace/121 Gallery, an 800 square foot art gallery in the center of Glendale at the ace/121 artist colony. The property and gallery space, located at 121 N. Kenwood St., Glendale, CA 91206, opened in 2017.

Glendale Arts will operate and program ace/121 Gallery as a multidisciplinary venue, connecting artists and audiences by staging art exhibits, live performances, screenings, conversations, readings, classes, workshops, and special events, receptions, and parties. The Gallery will be open to the public and also available for rental use.

The award-winning non-profit has been at the forefront of delivering dynamic arts and entertainment programming on the stage and screen throughout its 15-year history. With the move to ace/121, Glendale Arts expands its mission of generating opportunities to showcase, promote, and create engagement around the performing and cinematic arts to the visual and fine arts space.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Glendale Arts here to activate the Gallery with year-round exhibits, performances, and events,” said Nancy Goodhart, Chief Operations Officer of EngAGE, which curates arts-focused programs for ace/121 tenants. “Our residents at the colony and artists in the community and beyond are gaining a valuable resource and access to opportunities and experiences that Glendale Arts is uniquely positioned to offer.”

Additional announcements about ace/121 Gallery’s transformation into a vibrant hub of arts and entertainment programming are forthcoming.

Glendale Arts (GA) is an award-winning 501(c)3 non-profit organization that generates opportunities throughout greater Los Angeles to showcase, promote, encourage, and engage with the arts. Founded in 2008, GA delivers dynamic arts and entertainment programming through signature programs such as the Glendale International Film Festival and Solo Fest; operates and programs ace/121 Gallery, a multidisciplinary venue in Glendale, CA; and drives engagement through its membership program, SCENE. The organization marks its 15th year of connecting artists and audiences in 2023. Find out more on the Glendale Arts website or @GlendaleArtsCA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.