GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California welcomed Glendale Mayor Paula Devine and City Councilmembers Ara Najarian, Vrej Agajanian, Ardy Kassakhian, and Daniel Brotman for a series of visits to the construction site to witness the progress on the landmark center. The center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park.



“We are grateful to the Glendale City Council for their longstanding and continued support of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are making tremendous progress on the cultural and educational center that would not be possible without the partnership of the Glendale City Council and City of Glendale.





Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian visits the Armenian American Museum construction site. From left: Executive Director Shant Sahakian, Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian, Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian Glendale Councilmember Vrej Agajanian visits the Armenian American Museum construction site. From left: Executive Director Shant Sahakian, Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian, Glendale Councilmember Vrej Agajanian, Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian

The City of Glendale, home to one of the largest Armenian Diaspora communities, has dedicated a premier location for the historic project in downtown Central Park. The Glendale City Council has approved a major $18.5 million expansion and redesign of the museum campus at Central Park that includes a new central lawn connecting the museum and library, an outdoor amphitheater for live performances, a children’s park with playgrounds and splash pads, and outdoor recreation amenities for the community.



The mission of the Armenian American Museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

Glendale Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian visits the Armenian American Museum construction site. From left: Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian, Glendale Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, Executive Director Shant Sahakian Glendale Councilmember Daniel Brotman visits the Armenian American Museum construction site. From left: Executive Director Shant Sahakian, Glendale Councilmember Daniel Brotman, Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian, Architect Aram Alajajian

The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.



