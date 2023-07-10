City of Glendale community workshops ahead of city council elections flyer

GLENDALE—The City of Glendale has passed a resolution of intent to change from citywide elections to district elections to elect its City Councilmembers, and the City is encouraging the community’s participation to consider this potential change.

Currently, all registered voters in Glendale have the ability to vote for all City Councilmembers in citywide elections. The City is considering a plan for six separate council districts and a directly elected Mayor. The proposed change to district-based elections will be put before voters on the March 2024 ballot. If this plan is approved by the voters, this would take effect beginning with Council elections starting in 2026. Voters would have the opportunity to elect one City Councilmember who lives in and is elected by voters in their district and all Glendale voters would also vote to select their next Mayor.

As part of the process of pursuing district-based elections, Glendale residents have the opportunity to share their input on where the district lines should be drawn. The City is offering paper and digital mapping tools that include demographic breakdowns based on census data. This allows residents to gain insights about Glendale and draw their own district maps for consideration. The following tools are now available on the City’s districting website:

Paper maps with population counts that can be printed, drawn on, and submitted to the City via email at MapGlendale@glendaleca.gov. Maps can also be dropped off at or mailed to 613 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91206.

An online application called Dave’s Redistricting App (DRA), which enables residents to create, view, analyze, and share district maps with other community members.

An interactive review map, similar to Google Maps, where residents can explore population numbers and other statistics, as well as view and analyze draft maps once they are available.

Members of the public can access and provide detailed feedback at their convenience. Community members can submit as many maps as they would like throughout the district formation process. All maps compliant with districting criteria will be processed by the City’s professional demographer, posted to the Draft Maps page, and presented to City Council at a public hearing.

Community members can also get involved in the process by submitting their communities of interest through the City’s districting website. The list of neighborhoods and communities of interest submitted by the public will be heavily considered in creating proposed voting districts.

Residents are encouraged to attend workshops and pop-up events to learn more about the process and share their input. Upcoming workshop dates are as follows:

July 11 at 6 p.m. – City Council will hold its second public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

July 15 at 5:30 p.m. – Cruise Night Pop-Up on Brand Blvd.

July 22 at 10 a.m. – Community workshop at Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St.

July 22 at 2 p.m. – Community workshop at Maple Park, 802 E Maple St.

For additional event details and meeting materials, please visit the website.

To view the social media toolkit, please visit this link.

