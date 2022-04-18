Asatryan is committed to providing the Glendale Fire Fighters Association with the resources they need to keep Glendale safe

GLENDALE—The Glendale Fire Fighters Association, which represents over 140 City of Glendale fire fighters, announced their endorsement of Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council.

One of Elen’s top priorities is to ensure that the Glendale fire and police departments have the resources they need to keep Glendale safe while serving and engaging with the diverse communities that make up the Jewel City.

Steve Keys, president of the Glendale Fire Fighters Association, cited Elen’s long-standing support of their department and her larger commitment to the public safety of all Glendale residents in their decision to endorse Elen.

“We appreciate the service, experience and commitment to public safety and the safety of Glendale residents and visitors,” Keys said. “We are confident that your service and determination will ensure that our city provides for its firefighters and all first responders with the most dedicated plan to protect our firefighters, and more importantly, to protect the City of Glendale”

The Glendale Fire Fighters Association’s is the latest in a series of prominent endorsements by key city, regional groups and elected leaders to back Asatryan.

“I am proud to earn the endorsement of the brave men and women of the Glendale Fire Fighters Association,” said Elen Asatryan. “We are blessed with a Class 1 fire department under the leadership of Chief Lanzas and our firefighters and first responders are truly local heroes. I am grateful for their support and look forward to building on our more than 15-year collaborative relationship and providing them the resources they need to keep Glendale one of the safest cities in our nation.”

Elen’s relationship with the Glendale Fire Department and other city departments dates back to 2006. Over the years, she has advocated for changes to the recruitment and hiring practices for Glendale civil servants that have led to a city staff that is more reflective of the residents they serve. She has also championed community outreach and education initiatives to ensure that residents and small businesses have better access to city services.

Asatryan has a strong track record of service to the City of Glendale, having served as the bridge between residents, small business, and city hall. Elen has also served on the City of Glendale Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; the Glendale Youth Alliance; Glendale Community Police Partnership Advisory Committee; the Glendale Unified School District Superintendent’s Advisory Committee; The Glendale Census Count Committee, where she also served as co-chair for the Armenian subcommittee; City of Glendale’s organizing committees for Man’s Inhumanity to Man and Relay for life. She is currently an elected member of the LACDP representing the 43rd Assembly District, which includes Glendale.

If elected, Asatryan would be the first Armenian-American woman on the Glendale City Council and at age 39, the youngest woman ever elected to that office.

Elen is a graduate of Columbus Elementary School, Toll Middle School, Herbert Hoover High School, and UCLA. Juggling work and school, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with concentrations in American Politics and International Relations

The Glendale City Council election is scheduled to take place on June 7. All registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot at home starting the week of May 9. Voters may mail back their ballot, drop off or walk into any vote center until 8pm on Election Day, June 7 to cast their vote.

To learn more about, get involved in, and contribute to Asatryan’s campaign, visit the website. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElenAsatryan