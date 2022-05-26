Police Chief Carl Povilaitis

After 32 years in law enforcement serving the City of Glendale, Police Chief Carl Povilaitis announced his plans to retire in September of this year. Chief Povilaitis has served as the Glendale Police Department’s Chief since 2018.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to end my career as the Chief of the Glendale Police Department,” said Chief Povilaitis.

Chief Povilaitis served in a number of capacities within the Police Department since being sworn in as an officer in 1991. His dedication and professionalism to the entire workforce is readily recognizable in the department.

Throughout his tenure, Chief Povilaitis has participated in and crafted innovative programs, initiatives, and strategies that have made the Glendale Police Department a true 21st-century police department. These include programs that have allowed for real-time crime analysis; a regional DNA and firearms laboratory in collaboration with other city, county, and federal partners; and an area-based service model to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses through accountability, professional responsibility, and strategic utilization of both sworn and professional police resources, to name a few.

During his law enforcement career, Povilaitis served as a patrol officer and sergeant that included oversight of the joint Glendale – Burbank air operations. He was appointed by the City Council to serve on the Bob Hope Airport Commission from 1999 through 2009, where he held the office of President, Vice President, and Secretary. Within the police department, he served as a lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief, becoming the police chief in 2018.

“I am proud of the dedication and professionalism of the entire department. Over the last few years, policing faced significant and historic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The Glendale Police Department weathered these challenges while providing top-notch services to the community,” said Chief Povilaitis.

“I’ve been deeply committed to the police department, our community, and public safety throughout my entire career. There never seems to be the right time to announce a retirement when you are so committed, but, with the recent published reports ranking Glendale as one of the safest cities in the United States, it couldn’t have been at a better time. I love our community and our city, and I’m confident this great organization will continue to thrive,” he added.

Chief Povilaitis will continue to serve as Police Chief through September 2022, committing to the City a smooth transition while a search is conducted for his successor.

“Chief Povilaitis has done an incredible job leading our police department,” said Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian. “He has supported many programs that have better connected law enforcement with our community, and we are a stronger and safer city thanks to his leadership. It’s important to note that Chief Povilaitis has stepped up and led us through difficult times, both for our nation and for our community. Whether it was the COVID-19 pandemic or the many demonstrations in our city, Chief Povilaitis prioritized bringing our community closer together.”

“It has been an honor working alongside Chief Povilaitis and I want to thank him for his strong commitment to duty and service,” said City Manager Roubik Golanian. “The City of Glendale is proud of its high levels of public safety and strong community bonds that have been built during some trying times. He will be missed, and we wish him the best of luck in all of his future endeavors.”

