GLENDALE—The Glendale Unified Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the contract for Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian for another four years at their meeting Tuesday evening. Her new contract, effective immediately, will extend through August 2026.

Dr. Ekchian has served as Glendale Unified Superintendent of Schools since July 2019. During her tenure, she has led the district in implementing the Board of Education’s priorities to maximize achievement for all students, foster a positive culture of learning on every campus, and protect the health and safety of students and employees. She has been instrumental in building partnerships with outside organizations to close the digital divide, provide dual college enrollment and internship opportunities for students, open health and wellness centers at every middle and high school, and expand the district’s before- and after-school child care program.

Under Dr. Ekchian’s leadership, Glendale Unified was recognized as a countywide model for successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic by offering child care in technology learning pods, developing essential practices for distance and hybrid instruction, implementing multiple layers of protection for campus health and safety, hosting 38 vaccination clinics, and offering on-site COVID-19 testing every school day at every school site.

“Dr. Ekchian is a lifelong educator, visionary leader, and champion for equity with a relentless focus on accelerating student outcomes,” said Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian. “We are thrilled to renew Dr. Ekchian’s contract and continue moving our district forward with her at the helm.”

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve this amazing community for another four years,” said Dr. Ekchian. “As we continue our commitment to equity and excellence, I remain focused on elevating student voices, supporting our educators and staff, and partnering with our families and community to offer dynamic learning opportunities for every child.”

