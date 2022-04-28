GUSD logo

GLENDALE—Glendale Unified high schools rank among the nation’s best once again according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools ranking.

All four GUSD high schools improved their rankings from the prior year and ranked in the top 16 percent of the 23,800 high schools considered. Clark Magnet High ranked in the top one percent, Crescenta Valley High in the top four percent, Hoover High in the top 13 percent, and Glendale High in the top 16 percent nationwide.

According to U.S. News & World Report rankings methodology, the highest ranked schools, “are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

“We are incredibly proud of our Glendale Unified high schools that rank among the nation’s best and continue to improve year after year,” said Glendale Unified Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian. “We are working together to foster a positive culture of learning and maximize academic outcomes for every child in our district.”

“Glendale Unified is a dynamic, high performing school district. Our talented teachers, classified staff, and administrators work tirelessly alongside our parents and community to prepare every student for success in college, career, and life,” said Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian.