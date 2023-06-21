GLENDALE – During the Glendale Unified Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Vivian Ekchian announced she will be retiring from her role as superintendent of GUSD, effective June 30, bringing to a close her 38-year career in public education.



Dr. Ekchian’s career began in LAUSD and spanned the full range of leadership roles in both LAUSD and GUSD, from instructional aide to teacher, all the way to her current role as superintendent. In each of her roles, she has been commended for her vision and leadership. Here in GUSD, Dr. Ekchian has left a legacy serving as the first female and first Armenian-American Superintendent for the district. Much of her success stems from her life experiences, including a multicultural upbringing and journey to Southern California as an immigrant.

During her tenure, Dr. Ekchian has led the district in implementing the Board of Education’s priorities to maximize achievement for all students, foster a positive culture of learning on every campus, and protect the health and safety of students and employees. She is well known for her integrity, exceptional work values, and resourcefulness. She has been instrumental in elevating student voice, building partnerships with outside organizations to close the digital divide, providing dual college enrollment and internship opportunities for students, opening health and wellness centers at every high school, and expanding the district’s before and after school childcare program. In 2022, Dr. Ekchian was named Los Angeles County Superintendent of the year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students, families, and employees of Glendale Unified School District for the past four years. Together, we successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, improved health and wellness for students and employees, and expanded dynamic learning opportunities for every child,” said Dr. Ekchian. “I know that our Board of Education, school and district leadership, educators, and staff will continue the transformative work being done throughout the district and maintain a steadfast focus on preparing all students for success in college, career, and life.”

“Dr. Ekchian will be greatly missed in Glendale Unified. Her focus on equity and student success has significantly impacted how we meet student needs. She has served as a powerful role model for our students and adults alike. On behalf of the board, we wish her the best in retirement and look forward to her continued presence in the community,” said Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian.

Dr. Darneika Watson, Chief Human Resources and Operations Officer, will serve as Interim Superintendent while the Board of Education determines next steps.

In an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian earlier this month, Dr. Ekchian delineated the myriad programs the school system offers to ensure the wellness and safety of students. She also emphasized that GUSD is a safe and inclusive environment, where students – regardless of their backgrounds – are afforded the same level attention and access for every child to learn and thrive.