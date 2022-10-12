Dr. Vivian Ekchian

GLENDALE—Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian has been selected as the 2022-23 Los Angeles County Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Ekchian is a lifelong educator, visionary leader, and champion for equity with a relentless focus on accelerating student outcomes.

A long-time Glendale resident, Dr. Ekchian has served as Glendale Unified Superintendent of Schools since July 2019.

During her tenure, she has led the district in implementing the Board of Education’s priorities to maximize achievement for all students, foster a positive culture of learning on every campus, ensure the health and safety of students and employees, and maintain district financial responsibility. She has been instrumental in partnering with outside organizations to close the digital divide, provide dual college enrollment and internship opportunities for students, open health and wellness centers at every middle and high school, and expand the district’s before- and after-school child care program.

“Dr. Ekchian is a transformational leader who keeps students at the center of every decision. She inspires innovation and accelerates academic success to ensure every child can achieve their aspirational goals,” said Glendale Unified Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian. “We are immensely proud of Dr. Ekchian for this accomplishment and we look forward to continuing to move our district forward with her at the helm.”

The Glendale Unified Board of Education extended Ekchian’s contract for another four years through August 2026.