Glendale’s 22nd Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event flyer

GLEN DALE— Join the City of Glendale on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. for the City of Glendale’s Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event at the Alex Theatre. This year’s theme, “The Armenian Experience Through the Lens,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema, as declared by the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport.

This year’s program will be MC’d by Emmy Award Winning Fox 11 Anchor, Araksya Karapetyan. The program will commence with a tribute to the ongoing atrocities in Artsakh and will feature a preview of Armenia’s submission to the 2023 Oscars Best International Film category, “Aurora’s Sunrise.”

The City is honored to welcome Joe Manganiello, celebrated actor, producer, director, author, and Emmy-winning voice actor, as the keynote speaker. During the keynote conversation, moderated by Araksya, Joe will discuss intergenerational trauma, drawing from his familial history and the story of his maternal great-grandmother, Terviz “Rose” Darakijan, who survived the Armenian Genocide.

From Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 25, the City of Glendale will observe the Week of Remembrance, featuring satellite events and screenings across the city to honor the memory of those who perished and recognize the resilience of those who survived. A comprehensive list of events is available below.

Remaining Week of Remembrance Events: