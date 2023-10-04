GLENDALE—Golden State Bank, headquartered in Glendale, California, on September 28 hosted an exclusive event, “Bridge to the Future: Elevating Higher Education in Armenia,” to welcome the new president of the American University of Armenia Dr. Bruce Boghosian. Members of the AUA and GSB community and a group of AUA Pillars and ChangeMakers were at this exclusive event.

GSB Chairman of the Board Robert Setrakian opened the evening by welcoming the guests, then introduced Dr. Boghosian as AUA’s new president. Dr. Boghosian spoke about the immediate steps the University is taking to provide critical support to students and individuals affected by the current crisis in Artsakh. He thanked AUA benefactors for their sustained contributions, then discussed the University’s planned expansion of its campus and programming to support the anticipated increased enrollment and strategies for addressing the pressing needs of Armenia in the near and long-term future.

Dr. Bruce Boghosian addressing guest attendees From left: Hayk Mamajanyan, Anna Bakunts, and Hratch Andreassian

Three AUA alumni, Hratch Andreassian (MBA ‘01), Anna Bakunts (MBA ‘11), and Hayk Mamajanyan (LLM ‘12), also participated in the program, speaking in turn about their AUA experiences and how the education and skills they acquired helped them find success in their professional careers and endeavors. Hratch Andreassian made a commitment on the spot to become an AUA ChangeMaker, expressing his gratitude and decision to give back to his alma mater.

Following the remarks by the alumni, Setrakian took the podium to make a special announcement: GSB, already an AUA Pillar, just committed to also become an AUA ChangeMaker, expanding its longstanding relationship with the University and thereby augmenting its support of quality education in Armenia. “We have been a proud Pillar of AUA, and really, the inspiration for that was our esteemed board member, Mr. Zaven Akian, who has been one of the strongest supporters of AUA. Now, as a ChangeMaker, Golden State Bank renews its commitment in support of creating a better future for Armenia through higher education,” Setrakian commented.

Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian addressing attendees

Speaking next was Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian, who elaborated on the AUA ChangeMakers campaign and shared with the audience facts about how the next few years will expressly focus on the expansion of the AUA campus. Furthermore, she explained how the ChangeMakers would influence the Build a Better Future campaign, individually facilitating the planned physical expansion and the quality programs that will become possible in the expanded space. She placed particular emphasis on the Changemakers’ impact on the growth of the University and how that would enable AUA to offer innovative programs, spur faculty research, and trigger new opportunities for students and faculty to engage in joint projects. She also emphasized the importance of collaborating with industries in Armenia to better address the needs of the country, highlighting the recent partnership agreement established with Service Titan.

Dr. Bruce Boghosian with his wife and the AUA Development team

AUA benefactor and trustee Zaven P. Akian, along with his wife Sonia, were recognized for their magnanimous and continued involvement in AUA for many decades, along with their children’s engagement as Changemakers. Khachatrian noted that Akian was the bridge connecting AUA with GSB, and in addition to their continual support over the years, the Akian family has also committed to supporting the campus expansion initiative.

Dr. Larry Pitts, chairman of the AUA Board of Trustees, closed the evening by offering his gratitude to GSB as well as the AUA supporters in attendance. He reiterated the importance of continuing to give to AUA during this critical time for the nation and the importance of supporting education and the University as it takes on this ambitious goal of building a better future for elevating higher education in Armenia.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values. AUA’s Office of Development stewards the University’s philanthropic efforts exclusively for educational purposes.