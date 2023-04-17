Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan clinched the title of European weightlifting champion after he won a gold medal on Monday during the championship matches being held in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex.

The 19-year-old Sahakyan won the gold medal in his weight category (67kg) having total result of 340 kilograms after lifting 145kg and 175 kg respectively, earning him two gold medals.

Spain’s Juan Hernandez came in second while Karan Kahriman of Turkey ranked third.

On Sunday, Armenia’s Isabella Yailyan brought in Armenia’s first medal of the competition, winning a gold medal in the competition. Her fellow teammate Alexandra Grigoryan came in sixth place.