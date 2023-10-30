San Luis Obispo County unveiled the “Katcho Achadjian Government Center” on October 20 during a heartfelt dedication ceremony. The newly renamed government building, situated in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, is a testament to the enduring legacy of Katcho Achadjian, a beloved figure in the community and an unwavering advocate for the people.

Dozens of friends, family members, and esteemed guests gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life and contributions of Katcho Achadjian at the dedication ceremony.

Notable speakers at the event included Chairman of the Board of Supervisors John Peschong, Katcho’s beloved wife, Araxie, and their adult children Hratch and Nyri, all of whom shared poignant memories and heartfelt sentiments.

Family members listen as the new Katcho Achadjian Government Center sign was unveiled. Photo by Laura Dickinson

“We feel very humbled, and today is monumental. It’s almost surreal to see the people’s building named after the man who was the people’s advocate. We are very thankful to the County and the Board of Supervisors for this great honor,” said Araxie Achadjian.

The renaming of the government building stands as a profound tribute to the late Katcho Achadjian, who left a lasting mark on the community before his passing in 2020. His dedication to public service and tireless efforts in improving the lives of those he served are woven into the very fabric of San Luis Obispo County.

Katcho Achadjian’s legacy includes a significant dedication to public service. He was first elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1998. In 2010, his exemplary leadership led him to the California State Assembly, where he continued to champion the needs and aspirations of his constituents for six years until he was termed out.

The “Katcho Achadjian Government Center” serves as a lasting tribute to his dedication, compassion, and invaluable contributions to the residents of San Luis Obispo County and beyond.

Throughout his 18 years in public office, Achadjian generously supported numerous Armenian efforts. Below are just a few: