San Luis Obispo County unveiled the “Katcho Achadjian Government Center” on October 20 during a heartfelt dedication ceremony. The newly renamed government building, situated in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, is a testament to the enduring legacy of Katcho Achadjian, a beloved figure in the community and an unwavering advocate for the people.
Dozens of friends, family members, and esteemed guests gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life and contributions of Katcho Achadjian at the dedication ceremony.
Notable speakers at the event included Chairman of the Board of Supervisors John Peschong, Katcho’s beloved wife, Araxie, and their adult children Hratch and Nyri, all of whom shared poignant memories and heartfelt sentiments.
“We feel very humbled, and today is monumental. It’s almost surreal to see the people’s building named after the man who was the people’s advocate. We are very thankful to the County and the Board of Supervisors for this great honor,” said Araxie Achadjian.
The renaming of the government building stands as a profound tribute to the late Katcho Achadjian, who left a lasting mark on the community before his passing in 2020. His dedication to public service and tireless efforts in improving the lives of those he served are woven into the very fabric of San Luis Obispo County.
Katcho Achadjian’s legacy includes a significant dedication to public service. He was first elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1998. In 2010, his exemplary leadership led him to the California State Assembly, where he continued to champion the needs and aspirations of his constituents for six years until he was termed out.
The “Katcho Achadjian Government Center” serves as a lasting tribute to his dedication, compassion, and invaluable contributions to the residents of San Luis Obispo County and beyond.
Throughout his 18 years in public office, Achadjian generously supported numerous Armenian efforts. Below are just a few:
- Armenian Genocide Education Act (AB 1915): Katcho Achadjian introduced AB 1915, known as the Armenian Genocide Education Act. The legislation promotes the teaching of the Armenian Genocide in California schools. It mandates the inclusion of the Armenian Genocide in the list of studied subject areas for adopted courses of study in Social Science for grades 7-12. Additionally, it requires the Department of Education to include the atrocities of 1915 in their publications and teaching materials, ensuring that this critical history is shared with future generations. His bill successfully passed and was voted into law.
- Delegation to Armenia: In 2013, Achadjian led a delegation of California State officials, including the Speaker of the Assembly, on a historic week-long mission to Armenia. This visit marked the first by a Speaker of the Assembly during their term, drawing attention to Armenia’s culture, history, and political conditions.
- Return of Churches Bill: Achadjian introduced the Return of Churches Bill in the California Assembly in 2012. The Assembly Joint Resolution called on the Republic of Turkey to respect religious freedom and return church properties to its minority communities.
- Recipient of Mkhitar Gosh Gratitude Medal: Katcho Achadjian was honored with the Mkhitar Gosh Gratitude Medal by Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, in recognition of his significant contributions to the Armenian community and advocacy efforts.
- ANCA-WR Legislator of the Year: In 2013, Katcho Achadjian was celebrated as the ANCA-WR Legislator of the Year at the organization’s annual gala banquet, acknowledging his outstanding commitment to advancing Armenian-American causes.