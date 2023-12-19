Greek and Cypriot defense ministry representatives were in Yerevan on Monday to sign bilateral and trilateral military cooperation agreements with Armenia.

Last week, Armenia announced separate military cooperation agreements with Greece and Cyprus, which also have a three-way component given the Greek and Cypriot relations.

The Head of the International Organizations Section of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Brigadier General Vasileios Tsamis, led the Greek delegation while the Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Cyprus National Guard General Staff, Colonel Alkiviadis Alkiviadis, headed the Cypriot delegation.

The official ceremony took place at Armenia’s Defense Ministry, with the participation of minister Suren Papikyan.

The three officials reviewed the outcomes of Papikyan’s visit last week to Greece and Cyprus. The discussions, according to a defense ministry statement, focused on the cooperation projects dealing with regional and international security concerns.

Levon Ayvazyan, head of Armenia’s defense ministry’s international cooperation department presented a detailed overview of the ongoing reforms within the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia to his colleagues.

Concluding the consultations, the participating parties formalized agreements by signing the Armenia-Greece, Armenia-Cyprus, and Armenia-Greece-Cyprus Military Cooperation Programs for 2024.