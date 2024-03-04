Greece, which already has a military cooperation agreement with Armenia along with Cyprus, said it was open to expand that field by including India and France, the two other nations that have established military ties with Yerevan in recent months.

“We have established successful trilateral defense cooperation between Armenia, Greece and Cyprus. However, there may also be other trilateral or four-way relations with France and India, with significant countries, important powers, and very influential common allies of Armenia and Greece,” said Greek defense minister Nikolaos Dendias, who was visiting Yerevan on Monday.

Greece firmly believes that disagreements in the South Caucasus could be resolved peacefully, Dendias said during a join press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan.

“We firmly believe that disagreements could be settled by peaceful means. We are categorically against any unilateral military operations in this region. We also support the conclusion of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the international law,” Dendias said.

In his turn, Papikyan hailed Yerevan’s military cooperation with Athens, saying such ties in the defense sector were further bolstered by recent agreements between the two countries.

“During the recent meeting, we discussed matters related to military-technical cooperation. In particular, we emphasized revitalizing military-technical cooperation following the ratification of the agreement on military-technical cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Greece, signed during my visit to Greece in December 2023,” Papikyan said, referring to discussion held with his Greek counterpart prior to the joint press conference.