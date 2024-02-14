Greg Fish

GLENDALE—City Manager Roubik Golanian has appointed former Glendale Fire Chief Gregory F. Fish to permanently lead the Fire Department.

Chief Fish brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the city’s firefighting needs, having previously served as Glendale’s Fire Chief.

During his distinguished 31-year career with the Glendale Fire Department from 1987 to 2018, Chief Fish demonstrated exemplary leadership, progressing through the ranks from firefighter to captain, battalion chief, deputy chief, and ultimately, Chief in 2015. His dedication to the department was further exemplified through his roles as Fire Academy Assistant Administrator and adjunct faculty member at Glendale Community College. Chief Fish’s contributions to the department have been recognized with the prestigious Distinguished Service Award.

Following his tenure with the Glendale Fire Department, Chief Fish continued to enrich his expertise in fire management and emergency response at the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, where he served as Fire Chief until his retirement on September 30, 2023.

He graciously accepted the role of Glendale Acting Fire Chief on November 1, 2023, bringing his leadership to the organization once again.

Chief Fish earned a Master of Public Administration, Public Sector Management and Leadership, with distinction, from California State University, Northridgeand a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Woodbury University in Burbank, California.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Chief Fish back to our organization and to our community. His dedication to public safety, his profound commitment to Glendale, and his proven leadership skills are exactly what we need and I’m confident he will continue to uphold the highest standards of service and professionalism that our community expects,” said City Manager Roubik Golanian.