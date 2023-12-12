Sonya Blake, President and CEO of the Valley Economic Alliance with Greg K. Martayan

Greg Martayan, former senior government official and well respected key advisor, was tapped to serve as The Valley Economic Alliance’s Vice President of External Affairs.

The Valley Economic Alliance is a strategic private-public collaboration made up of governments, corporations, small businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations whose mission is to engage and unite behind the principles, policies, and practices necessary for economic vitality and prosperity. Bringing together a sustainable economic future for the five-city San Fernando Valley region, including Burbank, Calabasas, Glendale, Los Angeles and San Fernando. An area of more than 160,000 businesses, over 2 million residents, and covering more than 400 square miles.

Throughout his service and career, Martayan has been regarded as a leader who has compassion, empathy, and respect for all. He has been lauded for his strategic planning and ability to create real impactful change, helping communities, corporations, and small businesses thrive. As an experienced administrator, Martayan has helped resolve large scale issues which positively impact the quality of life within multiple sectors.

“I look forward to working closely with the five cities represented in the San Fernando Valley and their elected officials, to create a more economically sustainable Valley. In addition, I recognize that small businesses, corporations, and the entrepreneurial spirit are what drive the Valley, which is why I want to make sure they know they are heard in the halls of government. I’m honored to be working with President and CEO Sonya Blake, who has been a true visionary both for the Valley and the Alliance. The future is bright.” – Greg Martayan, Vice-President of External Affairs, The Valley Economic Alliance

“Greg is such an amazing addition to our administrative team, with his notable and successful service, I know he will be a great champion for the Valley economy and our partners.” – Sonya Blake, President and CEO, The Valley Economic Alliance

“The Valley Economic Alliance is a critical and vital part of the engine which keeps the Valley moving forward. I’ve known Greg for over two decades and have seen the tremendous accomplishments he has made for our community. The Alliance will be well served with him as Vice President of External Affairs.” – Congressman Brad Sherman

“I have proudly supported the work of the Alliance for many years and know how valuable it is to the Valley’s economic sustainability. Greg worked closely and successfully with my office during his honorable service with the City of Los Angeles. I know his years of experience will make him a valuable asset to the Alliance and the business community at large” – Katherine Barger, Supervisor, Los Angeles County

“Greg is an executive leader of tremendous fortitude and understanding. His leadership in Los Angeles has helped create positive solutions on many important issues that positively impacted all our families. He will be great a Vice President for the Valley Economic.” – Amit Kleinberger, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

“Greg’s service spans well beyond the City of Los Angeles and into all neighboring cities. I want to congratulate The Valley Economic Alliance on making Greg their Vice President of External Affairs, a leader who I have been proud to work with for many years.” – David Shapiro, Mayor, Calabasas

Martayan comes from a distinguished background of service, with accolades ranging from the US House of Representatives, California State Senate, California State Assembly, California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles Police Department, as well as numerous non-profits, houses of worship and news publications.