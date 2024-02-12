French-Armenian Guillaume Kasbarian, a member of France’s Parliament, has been appointed as France’s new Minister Delegate for Housing.

The appointment comes amidst a reshuffle in the French Government, with Jean-Noël Barrot appointed as EU Minister and Roland Lescure expanding his portfolio to include Housing and Energy. These changes may have domestic and international implications as France navigates its new political landscape.



Kasbarian, Member of the Parliament since 2017, has been a vocal advocate for minority rights and housing reforms during his tenure in the French Parliament. Kasbarian is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Party. He is the son of two civil servants of Armenian descent and graduated from ESSEC Business School in 2010. He subsequently worked as a consultant in a Paris strategy consulting firm.