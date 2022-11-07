Armenia’s Artur Davtyan became the latest gymnast to write his name into a nation’s history books by winning a gold medal in the men’s vault at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

The Olympic bronze medalist recorded two 15-plus scores to average at 15.050 and relegate reigning champion Carlos Yulo into the silver medal spot and become Armenia’s first world gymnastics champion.

Davtyan became the second Armenian to stand on the podium in as many days following Harutyun Merdinyan’s pommel horse bronze on Saturday and he hopes their success will leave a legacy back home, the WGC reported.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to social media to acknowledge Davtyan’s visotory.

“For the first time the national anthem of the Republic of Armenia was played in the World Gymnastics Championships. Thank you world pole vault champion, gymnast Artur Davtyan!” Pashinyan said on social media on Monday.