Alice and Vahik Petrossian with recipients of the “Mina Shirvanian” scholarship

The Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia on May 27 hosted the sponsors of the center, Alice and Vahik Petrossian. During the visit, they met with the recipients of the “Mina Shirvanian” nominal scholarship, discussed their volunteering work, future plans, and their successes achieved thus far.

The volunteers discussed their educational process, the challenges they face, and the ways in which they overcome them. Alice and Vahik Petrossian expressed their desire for all the students to stay in their hometown of Gyumri after graduating from school.

New ideas were discussed during the meeting with Director of AEF’s Yerevan office Armine Haroyan. Neshan and Rubina Peroomian, who are the sponsors of the AEF center, were also present during the meeting and had the opportunity to speak with the volunteers as well.

It should also be noted that, with the assistance of Alice and Vahik Petrosyan, 10 students received the “Mina Shirvanian” scholarship in the form of a full tuition fee in 2022-23.

On that very day, it was announced that the center would hold an Open House for the 2023-24 “Mina Shirvanian” scholarship competition for those interested in applying and to discuss the activities of the center with the community. Afterwards, the Shirvanian Youth Center’s volunteers went around the city and presented the youth with information about the scholarship and the application process.