Hamazkayin Glendale Chapte Paint Night event flyer

The Hamazkayin Hovhannes Toumanian Chapter in Glendale is hosting Paint Night, a fun and educational event that is open to the public.

Hamazkayin’s Paint Night fun event will be held at the Glendale Youth Center’s “Isahag and Janet Kazanjian” hall, located at 211 Chestnut Street, Glendale, CA 91204, on Friday, November 25, at 6:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to create their own art, inspired by Armenian Christmas design with artist Lisa TerMinassian. The artist will provide the materials needed for the paint night.

Participants will enjoy Armenian appetizers like ghapama, cheese, special pilaf, and other delicious treats, served with Armenian wine, while they paint with guidance.

Attendees will go home with their own masterpiece after a fun evening filled with laughter, and new and old friends.



Please RSVP by calling (323) 258-1408 or by sending a text messaging to (818) 807-8062 as directed on the flyer.