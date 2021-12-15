The Hamazkayin Music Committee’s Nayirian Choir performed at the City of Glendale’s Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event was held on Friday, December 3, at 6 p.m., at Glendale City Hall’s Perkins Plaza.

In attendance were community members, a number of City representatives who offered remarks, Hamazkayin’s Nayirian Choir, and the Luna Dance ensemble.

After the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, the Luna Dance ensemble took the stage to perform, followed by Hamazkayin’s Nayirian Choir. The Choir performed Christmas and New Year’s Eve songs, two in Armenian and three in English, led by Lusine Meliksetian and accompanied by Sofi Sarkisyan.

The light-hearted event concluded with a visit from Santa Claus.