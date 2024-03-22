The Hammer Museum will host a concert in April, titled “Intersections: Armenian Classical Composers.” Celebrate the rich and diverse intersections of Armenian musical heritage with exquisite performances of works by Armenian classical composers in Western and Ottoman music traditions. The event is set for Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. The event is co-presented by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

The concert will feature an exciting lineup of musicians including Antranig Kzirian, known for his innovative style of oud interpretation, and the UCLA VEM Ensemble under the directorship of violinist and UCLA music professor Movses Pogossian. Enjoy an evening of music by Gomidas Vartabed, Kemani Sebuh Simonyan, Kemani Tatyos Ekserciyan, Koharik Gazarossian, Tigran Mansurian and other composers brought to you by the UCLA Armenian Music Program in observance of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Admission to the program is free. Your seat will be assigned to you when you pick up your ticket at the box office. Seats are assigned on a first come, first served basis. One ticket per guest. Box office opens one hour before the event.

Subject to availability, Hammer Members can choose their preferred seats. Members receive priority ticketing until 15 minutes before the program. Members can pickup a ticket for themselves and a guest. Learn more about membership online.

Valet parking is available on Lindbrook Drive for $10 cash only. Self-parking is available under the museum. Rates are $8 for the first three hours with museum validation, and $3 for each additional 20 minutes, with a $22 daily maximum. There is an $8 flat rate after 6 p.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends.