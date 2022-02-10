Hekimian family establishes ANCA Family Fund

Family has Donated Over $250,000 to Empower Pro-Armenian Advocacy

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America expressed its appreciation to members of the Hekimian family, who, having collectively donated more than $250,000 to support the ANCA’s pro-Armenian initiatives, recently established an endowed family fund to empower ANCA advocacy for generations to come.

The Hekimian Family Fund will be held in perpetuity, with a portion of the annual proceeds allocated to support the ANCA’s pro-Armenian advocacy initiatives – ranging from Congressional relations and legislative priorities to community mobilization and electoral activism in support of expanded US-Armenia ties, Artsakh security, and justice for the Armenian Genocide.

Among the members of the Hekimian family who are contributing to the Hekimian Family Fund are Frank and Barbara Hekimian (MD and NH), Dr. Kenneth Hekimian (CA), Dr. Kim Hekimian (NJ), Chris and Tsoghig Hekimian (MD), David and Sandra Hekimian (CA), and Harout and Lauren Diramerian (CA).

“We thank the Hekimian family for always leading by example – with action – in advancing the Armenian Cause,” remarked ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. Whether in their respective communities on the East and West coasts or in the international arena fighting for the Armenian Cause – the Hekimians are leaders – strengthening the ANCA as an organization and our collective voice as a community – with their vision and generosity.” added Hamparian

“We are – as a family – so very gratified to make this forward-looking investment in the future of our community and our common cause – strengthening and sustaining ANCA advocacy for generations to come,” said Chris Hekimian. “With so many challenges to our homeland and heritage – today, and on the horizon – we all need to bring our contributions to the ANCA’s vital work.”

By donating directly to the ANCA – as opposed to the ANCA Endowment – the Hekimians have empowered the expressly political side of the organization’s efforts – working Capitol Hill, advancing legislation, and impacting Congressional races in support of pro-Armenian American priorities. Their most recent donations build on three decades of support for a broad range of ANCA initiatives including the strengthening of the ANCA’s youth empowerment initiatives and the purchase of the ANCA’s national headquarters in Washington.