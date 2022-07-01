Football Club Internazionale Milano, commonly referred to as Inter, has officially signed André Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kristjan Asslani, and Romelu Lukaku, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed.

After both Onana and Mkhitaryan joined on a free transfer, the pundit explained that the next signing will be Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari.

Official, confirmed. Inter have now registered André Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Kristjan Asslani alongside Romelu Lukaku as new signings. ⚫️🔵🤝 #Inter Both Onana and Mkhitaryan join on a free transfer – next signing will be Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari. pic.twitter.com/rjznbI65BK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

While Inter and Serie A are yet to confirm the signing, the major digital football platform Transfermarkt lists ex-Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a player for Inter. The contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported that the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial $3.4M per season, net, plus performance-related bonuses. With add-ons, his salary should reach $4.3M per year.