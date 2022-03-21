The Startup Has Announced a New Strategy.

YEREVAN—Hexact data company marked the 3rd year of its operations with a new strategy, which promises cutting-edge innovations in the tech world. The startup has made tomorrow’s world of cloud technology far more accessible to its more than 40,000 registered users with some exciting new updates.

Google BigQuery is the largest data warehouse in the world. From now on, public datasets including the US Census, USPTO, and Google Trends data can be accessed through Hexomatic, the flagship product of the Hexact ecosystem, without any programming knowledge or coding requirement.

“We make Big data and AI universally available so that anyone, regardless of their technical expertise can use cloud technologies, make complex automations and operations,” said Stepan Aslanyan, Hexact’s Founding CEO. “That is to say, we are creating an operating system to facilitate work and daily life in the coming years.”

At the same time, Hexomatic is becoming an API marketplace, where other companies can showcase their products, in addition to Hexact’s own. From now on, any startup or specialist can integrate their AI tools in Hexomatic, sell, generate revenue and develop their business.

Hexact’s new corporate identity and strategy was presented with a special event. The logo is a minimalist hexagon that reflects equality, technology, and data. The idea is that global data can be accessed with no programming knowledge required to use it.

The Hexact Team

Hexact concluded last year with 400 percent growth, a new and improved product, and more than 40,000 users in 160 countries. The startup plans to increase the team to 100 employees by the end of the year.

The Hexact ecosystem consists of three core platforms: Hexomatic is a no-code, work automation platform that enables you to harness the internet as your own data source, leverage the most sophisticated AI services, and a crowdsourced team of human assistants to automate time-consuming tasks. Hexowatch is your AI sidekick to monitor any website for visual, content, source code, technology, availability or price changes. Hexometer provides proactive website monitoring.