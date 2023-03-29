The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western USA Central Committee announced the passing of long-time ARF member, a historian and education Dr. Garabet ‘Garo’ Moumdjian, who died on March 28 in Los Angeles.

As a historian, Moumdjian authored numerous articles and made academic presentations on the Armenian Genocide.

He served as principal of the Armenian Mesrobian School and as Vice-Principal of the Vahan and Anoush Chamlian School.

Moumdjian was a member of the Asbarez editorial board and continued his participation in the newspaper’s effort as a regular contributor.

In addition to his contributions as an academic, Moumdjian was also a staunch advocate of advancing the ARF’s ideology and its principles. He was a member of the ARF Pasadena Lernavayr Chapter.