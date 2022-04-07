Blood drive with Southern California Blood Bank collects more than 20 units

LOS ANGELES—April 6 In an effort to collect much-needed blood during the national shortage, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, hosted a blood drive in partnership with the Southern California Blood Bank on April 6.

The drive collected over 20 pints to meet the needs of patients in local medical facilities. Since each unit could save up to three lives, this drive could help save up to 66 lives in our community.

The COVID-19 pandemic is negatively impacting the availability of blood and blood products for patients in need in California and throughout the U.S. Blood is often a lifesaving requirement for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, those battling cancer, as well as those with other medical and surgical needs.

“This mobile blood drive is part of our concerted effort with Southern California Blood Bank to address the current shortage and augment the supply,” said Nate Mabry, Chief Nursing Officer and VP of Operations, CHA HPMC. “As frontline workers, our employees understand the critical need, and we are proud to see them roll up their sleeves to support and meet the health needs of countless patients and our community. I encourage everyone who is well and able to donate a bit of yourself so that others may return to good health.”

Ben Galindo, Surgical Technician; Lourdes Casao, Director of Education; Lakota Castrejon, Business Partner, Human Resources; John Kim, Director of Food and Nutrition

Currently operating under the name Southern California Blood Bank, San Diego Blood Bank has been serving hospitals in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas for decades and hosts over 200 mobile blood drives each year. The Blood Bank provides blood products to many hospitals in the area, including CHA HPMC.

“We truly appreciate partners like CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center,” said Doug Morton, CEO, San Diego Blood Bank. “Mobile drives like these are key to keeping our blood supply stable.”

As a century-old community healthcare provider, CHA HPMC has been at the forefront of several initiatives to provide much-need access to quality care to the Los Angeles community, especially the underserved population. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical center established the first hospital-based drive-through dispensing site for COVID-19 vaccines in the County of Los Angeles and partnered with local community organizations to reach and deliver vaccines to the underserved in the Los Angeles community.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in good health. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or by calling 844-380-5220.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 25 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 30 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information, visit the website.

Southern California Blood Bank is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need. Our vision is to further ensure the health of our community by simultaneously delivering related health and wellness education and services and extending into research. Southern California Blood Bank is a division of San Diego Blood Bank, an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit that serves hospitals in San Diego, Orange, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties with blood transfusion products and reference laboratory services. For more information about San Diego Blood Bank and Southern California Blood Bank’s locations and blood collection program, visit the San Diego Blood Bank website and the Southern California Blood Bank website.