Jamie Yoo

LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, announced the appointment of Jamie Yoo as Chief Executive Officer effective April 6. Yoo joined CHA Health Systems, as Chief Strategic Operating Officer in June 2022 and has been serving as Interim CEO at CHA HPMC since October 2022.

Jamie Yoo is an accomplished healthcare leader who has a proven track record of driving measurable operational improvements and delivering outstanding patient care. Prior to joining CHA HPMC, Yoo held executive roles at several hospitals and healthcare organizations including serving as CEO of Anaheim Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center, and as COO at Silver Lake Medical Center. He has also led teams across various functions, including business development, strategy, and technology, at both local community-based hospital systems and large academic medical centers.

“Jamie Yoo has a deep understanding of healthcare and brings with him strategic planning experience, operational excellence, and cultivating teams that deliver results. His passion for healthcare and strategic vision make him the perfect fit for CHA HPMC. With his comprehensive and hands-on understanding of challenges faced by frontline caregivers, I am confident he will be an outstanding leader who drives growth and success,” said Yongseok Kim, CEO at CHA Health Systems.

Under Yoo’s leadership as interim CEO, he has set the stage in making CHA HPMC a strong and stable medical center for patients and caregivers by working closely with medical staff to improve quality and patient safety. He has focused on strengthening the foundational aspects of the hospital’s performance to drive sustainable and process-based improvements. Under his interim leadership, there have already been measurable improvements made to case management, length of stay, hospital-wide throughput, patient satisfaction, and growth initiatives. Yoo’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for CHA HPMC as its new patient tower—a state-of-the-art acute care facility—opens in 2024.

“I am honored to be named CEO of CHA HPMC and thrilled to continue working with our talented team of healthcare professionals and caregivers to provide exceptional care. Our hospital is truly a special place and I am proud of the history that is our foundation and look forward to the future we are building towards. We will continue to make the improvements to all areas to build on our success to deliver better outcomes to our patients and community,” Yoo said.

Yoo earned his master’s degree in Business Administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and his bachelor’s degree in History from the University of San Diego. He is a native of Southern California and cares deeply about the local communities CHA HPMC serves.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions, and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit the Hollywood Presbyterian website.