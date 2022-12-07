U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Homes of 2022-2023 graphic

Recognized Among the Elite 16 Percent of Nation’s Skilled Nursing Facilities that Earned the ‘Best Nursing Home’ Designation

LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility, Chalet, has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for short-term rehabilitation for 2022 to 2023 by U.S. News & World Report, a global leader in quality rankings. Only 16 percent of skilled nursing facilities in the country earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.

The annual “Best Nursing Homes” ratings assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care.

“We are extremely honored to achieve this prestigious ranking by the U.S. News & World Report which is a testament to the highly skilled care offered to our residents by our multidisciplinary team of expert caregivers, while ensuring utmost patient safety,” said Dr. Rohit Varma, Chief Medical Officer.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) is a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services. Chalet has 89 beds and offers a level of care known as sub-acute care to help residents achieve their highest practicable level of well-being. The skilled nursing facility offers a variety of services, including 24-hour care by respiratory therapists, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, and recreational activities and sensory stimulation.

Conveniently located across the street from the main hospital, Chalet residents have access to all of CHA HPMC’s services if needed. “Chalet deserves this award. My son has been receiving care at Chalet since last year and his health and vitals have constantly improved. With the main hospital being in close proximity, my son also benefits from receiving specialized acute care as needed,” said James Clary, father of a 45-year old resident at Chalet.

For 2022 to 2023, U. S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. To calculate the “Best Nursing Homes” ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Short-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, success in preventing ER and hospital visits, success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections, and making sure residents are able to return homes. For the first time, the “Best Nursing Homes” ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 469-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 25 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 30 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information, visit CHA HPMC’s website.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.