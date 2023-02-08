CHA HPMC New Patient Tower. Photo Credit: CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Hospital Recognized As One of the Top in the State for Consistently Providing Best Cardiac Care

LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, has been ranked as the second best hospital in California for coronary interventional procedures, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading online resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. Additionally, CHA HPMC has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention for two years in a row (2022-2023), America’s 100 Best for Spine Surgery for three years in a row (2021-2023), and a recipient of Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award (2023).

“We are honored to achieve this recognition which is a reflection of the expertise of our multidisciplinary care team, our best practices and protocols, and our never-ending commitment to providing optimal care and a high quality patient experience.” said Jamie Yoo, Chief Executive Officer at CHA HPMC. “Patients seek CHA HPMC for our track record and reputation in delivering high caliber healthcare services that they have come trust for almost a century.”

Percutaneous coronary intervention is a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure used to treat blockages in the coronary (heart) arteries and improve blood flow to the heart. CHA HPMC is designated a STEMI Receiving Center by the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services which means its entire cardiac care team – starting from the Emergency Department – has the training and expertise to recognize and address heart conditions, and is ready to treat heart attack patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Furthermore, CHA HPMC’s new patient tower, opening in 2024, will have expanded emergency department and advanced operating rooms and surgical services to offer cutting-edge care and speedy recovery for patients.

Hospitals ranked among the top in the state by Healthgrades are recognized for providing patients with superior clinical outcomes in coronary intervention procedures, including angioplasty with stent. For the state ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical areas.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 469-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit the Center’s website.