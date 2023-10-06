SCEI Founding Director Completes Next-Generation Glaucoma Management Surgery

LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services announced the Founding Director of its state-of-the-art eye institute, Southern California Eye Institute, Dr. Rohit Varma has become the first Glaucoma surgeon in the world to implant a next-generation glaucoma drainage device, known as the Calibreye System, into a human patient.

This landmark device has the potential to customize glaucoma management to levels unseen in the Ophthalmology field.

The Calibreye System is engineered to allow the specialist to manually control the increase and decrease of titratable outflow in glaucoma patients, in accordance with their individualized treatments plans. This controllable titratable outflow is designed to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP). IOP is the amount of fluid pressure in the eye. High IOP is a leading cause of irreversible vision loss in patients with glaucoma.

Dr. Rohit Varma stated, “Unlike other glaucoma drainage devices, the titratable outflow of the Calibreye System has the potential to achieve personalized optimal IOP in our patients, with simple, in-office adjustments. I believe this is a transformative advance in the management of our patients with moderate and severe glaucoma.”

Affecting nearly 66 million people worldwide, glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness. Of these 66 million individuals who are affected by glaucoma, more than one-third have moderate to severe glaucoma, putting them at increased risk for blindness.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit the website.

Southern California Eye Institute is dedicated to providing the highest level of vision care, using the latest technology and treatments to deliver the best outcome to patients in Los Angeles and from around the world. The institute’s expert physician-scientists are advancing innovations in stem cell and regenerative therapies, artificial intelligence and bioelectronic implants to further the prevention, early detection and treatment of eye diseases and conditions. Founded by world-renowned ophthalmologist Rohit Varma, MD, MPH, SCEI is located in Los Angeles at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. For more information, visit the website.