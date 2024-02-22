Nearly 300 community members gathered at Republic Venue in Sherman Oaks on February 3 for the annual gala of the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian, Cabayan, and Pilavjian Schools, celebrating the theme “Where Young Minds Blossom.” The evening, emceed by Gerard Kassabian, was a resounding success, raising an impressive $300,000 to support the schools’ continued growth and excellence.

The event opened with prayers and blessings from Archpriest Fr. Razmig Khatchadourian. This was followed by a stirring performance of the Armenian and American national anthems along with the Ferrahian school song by students Areni Ekmekjian, Maya Kazandjian, and Krystal Kojaoghlanian setting the stage for a night of celebration and community spirit.

School board chairman Vahe Benlian welcomed guests and highlighted the schools’ recent accomplishments. These include continued enrollment growth of more than 40 percent within the past two years from Preschool to High School, exciting expansion plans of North Hills Campus Cabayan Elementary and Pilavjian Preschool by the way of purchasing adjacent 1.7 acre property for $3.5 million and plans to start building the long awaited new elementary classrooms, administration, cafeteria, lab and gymnasium. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award to Zaven Keuroghlian and Van Der Megerdichian of Zartonk Media News Service, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the global Armenian community.

Guests generously pledged their support throughout the evening, culminating in a remarkable $300,000 raised. This included a significant $100,000 endowment established by the Cabayan family, longtime benefactors of Cabayan Elementary. To further engage the community in this exciting journey, a new “Brick Project” fundraiser was unveiled. This initiative allows individuals to purchase personalized commemorative bricks that will be laid on the footsteps of the new campus expansion in Encino, creating a lasting legacy of support.

“The success of this gala is a testament to the incredible spirit of our school community,” remarked Sossi Shanlian, principal of Ferrahian. “The funds raised will allow us to continue providing our students with the highest quality education and nurture their intellectual, emotional, and cultural growth.”

Beyond the fundraising, the evening provided a platform for community connection and celebration. Attendees enjoyed delicious food, lively entertainment, and the opportunity to reconnect with fellow alumni, parents, and supporters.

The Holy Martyrs Ferrahian, Cabayan, and Pilavjian Schools’ gala was a resounding success, solidifying the schools’ commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a vibrant community.