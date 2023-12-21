The Holy Martyrs family of schools — Ferrahian High School, Cabayan Elementary School, and Pilavjian Preschool — continues its unprecedented growth and expansion with plans to acquire a 1.7-acre parcel adjacent to the North Hills campus.

With the blessing and support of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, as well as the Prelacy’s Executive Council and Board of Regents, the Holy Martyrs School Board has filed the necessary paperwork to open escrow on the large property abutting the entire western boundary of the existing campus.

“This undertaking comes at a critical point for our schools, with enrollment at an all-time high and with the overwhelming desire of the community at-large to be part of this dynamic and proudly Armenian academic environment,” said a statement from the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian, Cabayan and Pilavjian School Board.

The expansion of the North Hills property will facilitate the construction of new preschool and elementary school classrooms, parking lots, athletic fields, and other upgrades. These improvements will put into greater focus the schools’ vision to provide a singular and state-of-the-art home where our children will continue to learn, laugh, and excel. Indeed, this anticipated acquisition comes during the final permitting stages of a comprehensive remodeling and new construction plan for the North Hills campus.

The groundbreaking phase of that plan is poised to commence in the near future, as final building permits are issued.

Of course, this momentous development comes on the heels of the Encino campus’ recent expansion. In 2022, the school acquired the adjacent three-acre property on White Oak Avenue, effectively doubling its footprint and providing much-needed classrooms, parking, a second gymnasium and other facilities.

“Today, Ferrahian is proud to have more than 530 students who, like their 600 younger brothers and sisters at the North Hills campus, are afforded the opportunity to thrive academically, athletically, and socially in a uniquely nurturing and secure Armenian setting,” the school Board statement added.

“The future is bright for the Holy Martyrs family of schools, now approaching its 60th year of unparalleled service to our community. As the first Armenian day school in the United States, we have every intention to continue to lead the way for the next 60 years and beyond. The recent expansion efforts will ensure that this will be the case,” the statement said.