Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan Proposes Expanding Homenetmen Western Region’s “Hrashq” Initiative Into The Middle East

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, alongside, Vahe Hovaguimian, Chairman of the Western Prelacy Executive Council, Mher Der Ohanessian, Vice-Chair of the Western Prelacy Executive Council, and George Chorbajian, Secretary of the Western Prelacy Executive Council, welcomed Hagop Khacherian, Chairperson of the Homenetmen Central Committee.

Khacherian was accompanied by Vicken Apelian and Mher Tavidian, members of Homenetmen Central Committee from Los Angeles.

During the productive meeting, several issues of concern were discussed impacting our national and organizational life. H.G. Bishop Donoyan specifically referenced the significant position and role Homenetmen holds within our nation.

Prelate Donoyan proposed expanding Homenetmen Western Region’s “Hrashq” initiative to the Middle East. The Hrashq program aims to involve Armenian children and youth with special needs in Homenetmen activities, by providing a positive experience which can benefit other Armenian communities, especially communities in the Middle East.

Prelate Donoyan, as an expression of moral and financial support for the expansion of the “Hrashq” program, allocated $10,000 to the Homenetmen Central Committee, from a special fund established six months ago at the Western Prelacy, aimed for children and youth with special needs. The Executive Council members of the Western Prelacy also expressed their complete support to Homenetmen.

The Homenetmen Central Committee members expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Bishop Torkom Donoyan and the Executive Council members and extended their warm wishes for the New Year and Christmas holidays with the hope of continuing cooperation on a pan Armenian resonance.