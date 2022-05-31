This year’s historic 45th Navasartian Games and Festival will celebrate Homenetmen’s renowned athletic program, which has served the Armenian community for generations. Organized by Homenetmen Western US Region, the festival will be held at the Los Angeles City College campus.

LACC holds a special place in the hearts of Homenetmen members who have fond memories of the original Navasartian Games, which were held on the same campus back in the late 1970’s. The Navasartian Games and Festival, which culminate on Fourth of July weekend, mark a triumphant return for Homenetmen’s many chapters, whose athletes have embraced the opportunity to carry on their beloved sporting tradition in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Athletic competitions and Finals will convene from June 29 to July 3. The Festival, featuring live entertainment, great food, and fun booths, will begin on Friday, July 1st, from 4:00 p.m. and continue through Sunday, July 3rd. The Closing Ceremonies will commence on Sunday, July 3rd at 6:00 p.m., the highlight of which will be the Parade of Champions, where crowds will salute our young athletes and volunteers who embody the spirit of the Navasartian Games.

“We are so proud of all of our athletes,” said Varant Melkonian, Homenetmen Western US Region’s 2022 Exemplary Member. “They are our greatest achievement, as they inspire us to elevate one another through the values of kindness, sportsmanship and humility. The Festival is our way of saying thank you,” he added.

Los Angeles City College is located at 855 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Accessible parking, as well as Metro and Bus Stops, are available.

Scenes from Homenetmen Navasartian Games in the 1970’s

The Navasartian Games, Closing Ceremonies, and Festival will punctuate a beautiful series of events honoring Navasartian’s 45 years of service to the Armenian community, beginning with the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball. The Ball will be held on Sunday, June 26th at The Beverly Hilton.

Given the rich legacy of Homenetmen’s programs for athletics, scouting. and public service, it is fitting to mark the occasion with not one, but two major celebrations of our youth and their exceptional commitment to excellence.

For more information about the Navasartian Games and Festival and the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball, visit the Navasartian Games website or call (323) 344-4300.