CANOGA PARK—The Homenetmen Massis Chapter of the San Fernando Valley is preparing to celebrate its 45th anniversary on October 5 with a gala. This milestone not only marks four and a half decades of dedication and service to the Armenian American youth of the San Fernando Valley, but also heralds the launch of a crucial fundraising campaign for the establishment of a second youth center.

Since it’s founding in 1979, Homenetmen Massis has been a uniting force for the San Fernando Valley Armenian community. Through its unwavering commitment to the Homenetmen mission of preparing physically fit young Armenians who conduct themselves as exemplary citizens and remain dedicated to their Armenain root, Homenetmen Massis has become a cornerstone of support and guidance for generations.

The 45th Anniversary Gala promises to be an evening filled with elegance, entertainment, and heartfelt camaraderie guided by the year’s theme: “Honoring Our Past, Building Our Future.” Attendees can look forward to a captivating program that includes a dinner reception, music, and highlights from the past 45 years of the organization’s activities.

However, beyond the festivities lies a vital mission: the launch of fundraising efforts for the acquisition of a second youth center. This new center will serve has a hub for sports and scouting programs, education activities, and community outreach initiatives. By expanding its footprint, Homenetmen Massis will be able to expand its reach and empower more young minds to thrive and succeed.

“We are excited to commemorate this important milestone in our organization’s history and embark on this challenging new chapter,” said Joseph Titizian, Chairman of Homenetmen Massis Executive Board to attendees of the 2024 Kick-Off Dinner at Terrace Restaurant. “Our second youth center will not only provide additional space to accommodate the growing membership of our chapter, but will also symbolize our enduring commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.”

Through generous donations and pledges, gala attendees will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the realization of this transformative project and leave a lasting legacy for years to come. Join Homenetmen Massis on October 5, as they honor the past, celebrate the present, and invest in the future. Together, we can build a brighter tomorrow for the youth and community.

For more information about the gala event or to make a donation, please visit massis.org or contact us at gala@massis.org.