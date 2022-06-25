45th Navasartian Games flyer

BY KATY SIMONIAN

This year’s 45th Navasartian Festival and Closing Ceremonies will feature an impressive line-up of musical performances from some of today’s most celebrated artists.

Marking a return to Los Angeles City College, where the games were first held back in the late 1970s, Homenetmen continues its tradition of hosting the Navasartian Festival with an array of music from two dozen recording artists during the three-day event which will take place Fourth of July weekend.

Patrons will be treated to beautiful Armenian music from the acclaimed Tigran Asatryan, Andre, Christina Pepelian, and Joseph Krikorian among many others, with songs that encapsulate the spirit of the Armenian people and the joyful occasion of the festival.

The Navasartian Festival will begin on Friday, July 1 at 4:00 pm. and continue through Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, kicking off at 8:00 a.m. each day. The Closing Ceremonies will commence at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Only minutes away from Little Armenia, Los Angeles City College is located at 855 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90029. Accessible parking as well as Metro and Bus Stops are available. The campus offers a beautiful setting and safe environment with the comfort of multiple parking structures and easy access to amenities.

“Following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we look forward to welcoming the community back with a celebration honoring the achievements of the young athletes who stand at the heart of the Homenetmen family,” says 45th Honorary President Mr. Ara Tchaghlassian. “Music, food and dancing will be among the many festivities for all to enjoy, as they are cornerstones of the Armenian culture,” he added.

With an exceptional display of music coupled with highlights such as the heartwarming Parade of Champions, this year’s Navasartian Festival promises to be one of the brightest, most successful events of the year.

For more information about the Navasartian Games and Festival, including a full list of singers and schedule, please visit the Navasartian Games website or call (323) 344-4300.

Katy Simonian is a member of the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball Committee.